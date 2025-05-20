Monsoon to hit Kerala by 25 May, says IMD

On 15 April, IMD said India is expected to receive an above-normal monsoon from June to September this year. The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole during 2025 is most likely to be above normal (over 104% of the LPA). The seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 105% of LPA with a model error of plus/minus 5%. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country for 1971-2020 was 87 cm.