Monsoon advances into more states; IMD warns of heavy rain in the south

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, raising hopes for an early boost to kharif sowing. The weather office has also warned of intense rainfall in southern India and continuing heatwave conditions across the northwest.
The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on 4 June, three days after its normal onset date of 1 June.
"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu & southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, remaining parts of Northeastern states during next 2-3 days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Monday.
The development assumes significance as India receives 70% of its rainfall through southwest monsoon. A favourable monsoon can help boost rural demand, lift consumption, and support overall economic growth.
The IMD also said a western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds of 50-60 kmph and hailstorms across parts of northwest India on 11 and 12 June.
Despite the monsoon’s progress, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till 11 June. Hot and humid conditions are also expected over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, and Tamil Nadu during the next few days.
The IMD said maximum temperatures across northwest India are likely to rise by 2-4°C until 11 June before falling by 3-5°C thereafter. In central India, temperatures may increase by 2-3°C through 11 June and then ease by a similar margin.
On 7 June, maximum temperatures crossed 40°C in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and Vidarbha.
Temperatures between 36°C and 40°C were reported across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana, while above-normal night temperatures prevailed across large parts of north, west and east India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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