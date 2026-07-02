Monsoon advances further across north, central India; rains set to boost kharif sowing

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon has advanced further across north and central India, covering all of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and extending into more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. The normal onset date of the monsoon over Delhi is 27 June. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days," the IMD said in its latest update.

The weather office said a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts is expected to keep the monsoon active across central India over the next five days. The system is likely to bring widespread rainfall to key agricultural regions, supporting sowing and transplanting.

However, in its forecast issued on 30 June, the IMD said India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during July, with monthly rainfall expected to be below 94% of the long period average (LPA). The LPA for July, based on rainfall data for 1971-2020, is 280.4 mm.

The southwest monsoon is vital to India's agriculture, water reservoirs and rural economy, with July typically accounting for a significant share of seasonal rainfall.

The improved monsoon progress comes at a crucial time for the kharif season. Government data released earlier this week showed that as of 26 June, paddy, the largest kharif crop, had been sown over 2.57 million hectares, compared with 3.44 million hectares during the corresponding period in 2025, down by 865,000 hectares.

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Overall kharif sowing stood at 18.27 million hectares as of 26 June, compared with 23.64 million hectares during the same period last year. The active spell of monsoon rainfall is expected to accelerate sowing.

With rains spreading across key agricultural belts, farmers are expected to step up sowing, particularly of paddy, soybean, cotton and pulses.

The IMD has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch during 2-4 July; south Gujarat and Konkan during 3-5 July; west Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on 3-4 July; and Madhya Maharashtra during 3-5 July.