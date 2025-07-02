Monsoon alert: IMD issues red, orange, yellow alert in THESE states, 10 dead as Himachal Pradesh sees 16 cloudbursts

<p>Monsoon conditions are likely to continue over many parts of Northwest, Central, and East India during the next six to seven days. On July 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert – predicting heavy rainfall – in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

A yellow alert, suggesting light to moderate rainfall, has also been issued in several other parts of the country on July 2.

State-wise weather news: IMD alerts Himachal Pradesh: Kangra and Solan are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaaspur, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur.

Delhi: No alert has been issued in Delhi on Wednesday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Wednesday. The relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

Rajasthan: A red alert – predicting extremely heavy rainfall – has been issued in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota and Baran. Other districts of Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand and Jhalawar may witness very heavy rains on Wednesday.

Maharashtra: An orange alert has been issued in Pune, Satara and Kolhapur. The majority of the state may expect thunderstorms and lightning.

Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind and Niwari have been put on red alert with the IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall there. Rajgarh, Vidisha, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Chatarpur, Damoh, Jabalpur and Katni are on orange alert with IMD predicting heavy rainfall. The remaining districts in Madhya Pradesh are on yellow alert.

Assam: A yellow alert has been issued in parts of Assam on Wednesday. Barpeta, Karbi Analog, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Golaghat and Jorhat are among the districts on alert.

Meghalaya, West Bengal: All the districts of West Bengal and Meghalaya are on yellow Alert.

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Banda and Sonbhadra districts are on orange alert.

Also Read | 10 monsoon deals on refrigerators waiting for you! Check out best deals here

Himachal Pradesh: 10 dead, 34 missing At least 10 people died and 34 remain missing in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district following a series of cloudbursts and flash floods over the past 32 hours, said the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

As per the official figures from the SEOC's monsoon situation report issued at 8:00 AM on July 2, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 16 cloudbursts and three flash floods, mostly concentrated in Mandi, causing widespread devastation.

Several areas were cut off due to damaged roads and collapsed communication networks in the region.