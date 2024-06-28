Monsoon in Delhi: IMD makes BIG announcement amid heavy rainfall

Onset of SouthWest monsoon in Delhi, says IMD- Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of West Rajasthan, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana, entire Delhi, some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh: IMD

