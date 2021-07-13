Monsoon has arrived in the national capital Delhi with parts of the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, heavy rain has resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.

The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In 2002, monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Delhi today, the 13th July, 2021. @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/Y24OlzE7f5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 13, 2021

With today's rainfall, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius.

Further, the IMD predicted thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-40 km/hours over Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) on Tuesday.

Here are the latest pictures of Delhi rainfall:





View Full Image Commuters make way amid heavy rainfall at Akshardham, in New Delhi

#WATCH Southwest monsoon advances into Delhi; visuals from Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/FYpx49Rb9D — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Heavy rain results in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kSV4qkePJC — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Hear the sound. It becomes so cool and refreshing in monsoons. There is also lightning, so be careful everyone. @SkymetWeather @indiametsky @Mpalawat @IMDWeather pic.twitter.com/tSx9CSo6dY — Sachin Bharadwaj (@sbgreen17) July 13, 2021

