Home >News >India >Delhi rains: Monsoon arrives in capital, most-delayed in 19 years, temperature drops. See pics

Monsoon has arrived in the national capital Delhi with parts of the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, heavy rain has resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.

The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In 2002, monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

With today's rainfall, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius.

Further, the IMD predicted thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-40 km/hours over Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) on Tuesday.

Here are the latest pictures of Delhi rainfall:


Commuters make way amid heavy rainfall at Akshardham, in New Delhi
Commuters make way amid heavy rainfall at Akshardham, in New Delhi
