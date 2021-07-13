1 min read.Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 09:47 AM ISTLivemint
The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years
With today's rainfall, the minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius.
Monsoon has arrived in the national capital Delhi with parts of the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, heavy rain has resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.
The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).