Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi rains: Monsoon arrives in capital, most-delayed in 19 years, temperature drops. See pics

Delhi rains: Monsoon arrives in capital, most-delayed in 19 years, temperature drops. See pics

Premium
Monsoon lands in national capital on Tuesday
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

  • The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years
  • With today's rainfall, the minimum temperature in Delhi stood at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon has arrived in the national capital Delhi with parts of the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, heavy rain has resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.

Monsoon has arrived in the national capital Delhi with parts of the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, heavy rain has resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.

The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The monsoon has reached Delhi, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In 2002, monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

With today's rainfall, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius.

Further, the IMD predicted thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-40 km/hours over Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) on Tuesday.

Here are the latest pictures of Delhi rainfall:

`

View Full Image
Commuters make way amid heavy rainfall at Akshardham, in New Delhi
Click on the image to enlarge

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!