Monsoon has arrived in the national capital Delhi with parts of the city witnessing heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As per the latest updates, heavy rain has resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi.

In 2002, monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

With today's rainfall, the minimum temperature in the city stood at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33 degrees Celsius.

Further, the IMD predicted thunderstorm with wind speed of 20-40 km/hours over Delhi , NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Noida) on Tuesday.

Here are the latest pictures of Delhi rainfall:

View Full Image Commuters make way amid heavy rainfall at Akshardham, in New Delhi Click on the image to enlarge

