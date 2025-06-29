Monsoon arrives in Delhi, advances into parts of Rajasthan, western UP, and Haryana - Check IMD's forecast

The monsoon on Sunday reached Delhi a day ahead of the normal date of June 30. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon advanced over the remaining parts of the country nine days before the usual date of July 8.

Monsoon covers the entire India The weather agency said that the Southwest monsoon on June 29 advanced further into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, while covering the entire Delhi region.

With this, the Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country.

At 0830 hrs IST today, a low-pressure area persisted over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6km above mean sea level.

This is likely to move slowly west-northwestward across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand during the next two days.

‘Earliest since 2020’ According to IMD data, this is the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020, when it did so by June 26.

The rain-bearing system usually begins over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.

This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23.

Supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon advanced rapidly over the next few days, covering areas up to central Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the entire northeast by May 29.

However, this was followed by a prolonged stagnation of around 18 days, from May 29 to June 16.

Though it gradually covered the remaining parts of the country in the days that followed, its arrival in Delhi and adjoining areas was delayed due to anti-cyclonic winds over the region that hindered the flow of monsoon currents.

‘Orange alert for Shimla’ The Met department has issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Himachal Pradesh, as the state continued to witness heavy rainfall, particularly in Shimla, the capital city.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, an orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Mandi. This alert indicates the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 48 hours.

Additionally, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba, forecasting light to moderate rainfall in these regions.

The weather agency has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kangra, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places.

