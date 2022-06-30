Monsoon arrives in Delhi, IMD and NDMA issues warnings

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, IMD and NDMA issues warnings1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Parts of Delhi recorded rainfall on Thursday morning, providing respite from the oppressive heat.
The Palam weather station recorded around 2.4 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. The relative humidity at around 5.30 am this morning was 79 per cent.
The onset for Monsoon in Delhi is scheduled for June 27 but it was delayed, just like last year. Overcast skies, moderate rainfall or thundershowers, heavy rainfall at isolated places, along with gusty winds of 35 to 45 kmph are in the forecast for Thursday.
With rainfall bringing relief from the heat, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, well below the 40.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday.
Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are also on the forecast for Friday. The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Delhi on Thursday and Friday, which is a warning to “be prepared".
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall expected, with extremely heavy falls at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Goa and Coastal Karnataka.
Strong winds of 50-60 kmph going up to 70 kmph are likely over south west Arabian Sea and adjoining west central Arabian Sea. Also, wind speeds of 45-55 kmph up to 60 kmph are likely over west central and adjoining east central Arabian Sea, Comorin area, and Gulf of Mannar.
