Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; IMD says Delhi to see light rain, heatwave conditions to continue in some parts

The much-awaited southwest monsoon finally made its entry into Mumbai and other parts of the state on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and monsoon showers that began on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for Mumbai and nearby regions.

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Southwest monsoon arrives in Mumbai The IMD on Monday said that a revival of the southwest monsoon over Maharashtra was expected to bring it to Mumbai within the next 48 hours. The weather agency also clarified that the rainfall received by India's financial capital so far was part of the pre-monsoon showers, ANI reported.

In a statement issued today, the weather agency said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, as well as Bihar, and the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha.

Monsoon updates for other states Announcing the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, the IMD said that conditions are conducive to the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, along with additional areas of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next two to three days.

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According to the agency's forecast, rainfall activity is likely to intensify across large parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India in the next few days. The IMD predicts widespread rain over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Telangana and adjoining parts of south India, with some areas expected to receive heavy to very heavy showers.

Also Read | Rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues orange alert in parts of Maharashtra

In the east, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and parts of West Bengal can expect frequent spells of rain as the monsoon strengthens across the region.

In the meantime, the Northeast is likely to be the wettest part of the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Delhi weather forecast According to the weather agency's forecast, Delhi can expect a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few days.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected to persist until 26 June due to the influence of prevailing weather systems over northwest India.

Thunderstorms to hit several states According to a Business Today report, apart from the monsoon belt, large parts of the country are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Weather alerts warn that gusts could reach up to 80 kmph in some areas, raising the risk of localized damage and travel disruptions. Intermittent storm activity is likely to continue across several northern, central and eastern states over the next few days.

Heatwave conditions to persist for several parts As the southwest monsoon advances further, heatwave conditions are also expected to persist in several parts of the country, including East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha. Due to the delayed monsoon advance in several central regions, hot and dry conditions are persisting longer, prompting weather agencies to maintain heat-related advisories.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.