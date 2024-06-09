Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, two days ahead of schedule

Southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, two days ahead of schedule, bringing the season's first spell of showers for the country's financial capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Southwest monsoon reached Maharashtra on 6 June after it made its onset over the Kerala coast on 31 May, a day ahead of its typical arrival. With this, very heavy rainfall is likely over south Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal and north interior Karnataka till Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, today. Therefore, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is seen over south Konkan and Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka on 9 and 10 June and north interior Karnataka during 9-11 June," the weather bureau said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong southerly winds As strong southerly winds are prevailing from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states due to a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next six days. Assam and Meghalaya may experience very heavy rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday, sub-Himalayan West Bengal till Wednesday and Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Regarding heatwaves, IMD forecast a fresh spell of heatwave conditions likely to commence over northwest India, including Delhi, today and in east India and Uttar Pradesh for the next five days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave is likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal for the next four days, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, west Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh between Tuesday and Thursday and Odisha on Wednesday and Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh may experience severe heatwave during Tuesday-Thursday, and hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Odisha today and Thursday. About 2-3°C rise in maximum temperatures is likely over northwest and central India for the next five days, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in Haryana since 17 May and in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May after it began bashing east India since mid-April.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!