Monsoon bliss! 207 major dams in Gujarat now have 60% water stock
1 min read.06:30 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Of these dams, the Sardar Sarovar dam over the Narmada river which is considered the lifeline of the state, currently has 2.11 lakh million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 63.32% of its total storage capacity
With Gujarat witnessing good rains this season, 207 major dams in the state now have a water stock of 60% of storage capacity.
According to a statement issued by the state government, of these dams, the Sardar Sarovar dam over the Narmada river which is considered the lifeline of the state, currently has 2.11 lakh million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 63.32% of its total storage capacity.
As per the statement, the remaining 206 dams have 3.24 lakh mcft water, or 58.13 per cent of storage capacity.
35 of the 206 dams are 100% full, 41 are in the 70-100% range, 33 are in the 50-70% range, 41 have water between 25 and 50% of capacity and 56 dams have less than 25% storage, said the statement.
A statement issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said that Gujarat has so far received nearly 66%, or 561 millimetres, of the average annual rainfall of 850 mm.
The statement said that 28 of the state's 251 talukas have so far received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall, while 74 talukas have got between 500 mm to 1,000 mm this season.
The dry Kutch region has already received 116% of its annual average rainfall this season followed by south Gujarat zone getting 80.47%, Saurashtra 60.69%, East Central zone 56.34% and north Gujarat 46.82%, it added.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted fairly widespread as well as widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in several states including Gujarat.
