Home >News >India >Monsoon covers entire country nearly 2 weeks early, says IMD
A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over central India has helped in the advance of the monsoon in the country

Monsoon covers entire country nearly 2 weeks early, says IMD

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay

The IMD has also issue an alert of heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning in as many as 8 districts of Bihar today, where 92 people were killed yesterday

NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country nearly two weeks ahead of its schedule.

Normally, the monsoon sets over Kerala on June 1 and takes 45 days to reach Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, its last outpost in India, the weather experts say.

But this year, "the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab and thus it has covered the entire country today, June 26," the IMD said

The weather department has also advanced the onset date over Sriganganagar by a week and now the new normal date for monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8.

The met department also said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over central India has helped in the advance of the monsoon in the country.

The IMD has issue weather alert of heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning in as many as eight districts of Bihar today, where 92 people were killed yesterday.

"Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and squalls," the IMD said.

IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said, after 2013 the monsoon has covered the entire India so rapidly this year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper