Monsoon covers entire northeast: IMD

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telengana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and northeast Bay of Bengal and hence the entire northeastern states of India (Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh), most parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, 6th June 2021," the IMD said.

