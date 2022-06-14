Monsoon cycles can be adversely affected by river-linking projects. Here's how2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 04:32 PM IST
- Apart from impacting the monsoon cycle, river-linking projects can harshly affect bio-diversity and the environment
Interlinking of rivers is likely to impact monsoon cycles and the environment adversely in the longer term and pose socio-economic challenges, several experts pointed out while speaking in the context of the Ken and Betwa river linking project in the parched Bundelkhand region.