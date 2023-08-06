Monsoon Deluge: IMD's forecast points to heavy rainfall in these states. Check complete list2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Heavy rainfall is predicted in various parts of India for the next 4-5 days, including East India, the northeast region, and northwest India. Central India is also expected to receive rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather forecast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of India for the next 4-5 days.
Until August 8, East India, covering Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can anticipate light to moderate rainfall, which will be fairly widespread to widespread. Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may experience isolated instances of very heavy rainfall during this period.
Meanwhile, the northeast region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with fairly widespread to widespread coverage, along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Also Read: Delhi rains: Severe waterlogging in many areas, as the city wakes up to heavy downpour today
“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday," said the IMD.
Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the intensity of the rain in Himachal Pradesh will decrease after August 6.
As reported by ANI, Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh said, “During the past 24 hours, several parts of the state have received rainfall. Maximum rainfall was recorded at Dharamshala in Kangra. During the next 48 hours there would be moderate rainfall across the state and in some parts of the state there would be heavy rainfall."
(With inputs from agencies)