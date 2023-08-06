The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather forecast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of India for the next 4-5 days.

Regions including Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period. Additionally, the northeast region is likely to see an upswing in rainfall activity over the next five days. The weather department has predicted that Delhi will experience generally cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. Also Read: Monsoon tracker: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in these states till 8 August. Check full IMD forecast here From now until August 9, northwest India, encompassing states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, and Jammu, is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, scattered to fairly widespread, with occasional isolated heavy rainfall. Furthermore, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand could see isolated instances of very heavy rainfall from Sunday until August 8. Central India is anticipated to receive light to moderate rainfall, with fairly widespread to widespread coverage. On Saturday, there may be isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh.

Until August 8, East India, covering Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal, can anticipate light to moderate rainfall, which will be fairly widespread to widespread. Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar may experience isolated instances of very heavy rainfall during this period.

Meanwhile, the northeast region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with fairly widespread to widespread coverage, along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“West India will witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with the likelihood of continuation in Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra over the next five days. There might be isolated heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday," said the IMD.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD, the intensity of the rain in Himachal Pradesh will decrease after August 6.

As reported by ANI, Surender Paul, Head of IMD Himachal Pradesh said, “During the past 24 hours, several parts of the state have received rainfall. Maximum rainfall was recorded at Dharamshala in Kangra. During the next 48 hours there would be moderate rainfall across the state and in some parts of the state there would be heavy rainfall."

(With inputs from agencies)