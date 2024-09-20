The week in charts: Rainfall woes, Fed rate cut, Tupperware crisis

Policy pivot

After a four-year hiatus, the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, marking the first reduction since the onset of the pandemic. The policy rate now ranges between 4.75% and 5%. This move, following months of monetary easing by several countries, aims to prevent a slowdown in the US labour market as inflation begins to ease. The Fed has also signalled further cuts: another 50 basis points before year-end, with an additional 100 basis points anticipated in 2025.