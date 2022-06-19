Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India

The flood situation in Assam remained extremely critical with many new localities coming under the impact. Around 31 lakh people have been impacted, and 1.56 lakh of them have taken shelter in 514 relief camps across the state
Monsoon rains in Bangladesh have killed at least 25 people and unleashed devastating floods that left more than four million others marooned or homeless in low-lying northeastern parts hit by the worst monsoon floods in the country's recent history, officials said
Lightning strikes during monsoon rains killed 21 people around the South Asian nation since Friday while four others died in landslides triggered by the storms, officials said.
Meanwhile, in India's Assam, at least 17 people were killed due to devastating floods that began this month, officials said today.
The flood situation in Assam remained extremely critical with many new localities coming under the impact of the deluge in several districts of the state and overnight incessant rain inundating more areas in Guwahati,Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials said.
According to the latest updates, the state was witnessing floods and landslides for the last six days, leaving behind a huge trail of destruction everywhere.
In the last 24 hours, 32 districts, comprising 118 revenue circles and 4,291 villages, have reported flooding, it said.
Around 31 lakh people have been impacted, and 1.56 lakh of them have taken shelter in 514 relief camps across the state.
More than 7.31 lakh people have affected alone in Barpeta district followed by 3.54 lakh people in Darrang district, 3.52 lakh people in Bajali, 2.41 lakh in Nagaon, 2.21 lakh in Goalpara, 2.18 lakh in Kamrup, 1.65 lakh in Nalbari, 1.14 lakh in Lakhimpur, 1.25 lakh in Hojai and 1.13 lakh in Bongaigaon.
National Disaster Response Force has been helping the district administrations evacuate people from the flood-hit areas.
The death toll in this year's flood and landslides across the state has gone up to 62, it said.
Bangladesh
Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh said many of the rivers in the country have risen to dangerous levels and the runoff from heavy rain from across Indian mountains exacerbated the situation.
Authorities have evacuated over 105,000 people so far, and over 4 million others were marooned or homeless in low-lying northeastern parts, Bangladesh police officials estimated.
Syed Rafiqul Haque, a former lawmaker and ruling party politician in Sunamganj district, said almost the entire Sylhet-Sunamganj belt is under water and millions of people are stranded. Victims have no food, drinking water and communication networks were down, Haque said.
Regional officials said about 3.1 million people were displaced, 200,000 of whom are staying in government run makeshift shelters on raised embankments or on other highlands.
Regional officials said about 3.1 million people were displaced, 200,000 of whom are staying in government run makeshift shelters on raised embankments or on other highlands.