Monsoon floods kill 42 people, millions stranded in Bangladesh, India

Indian Army conducts a rescue operation at a flood affected area due to heavy rainfall, in Agartala on Sunday

2 min read . 07:55 PM IST

The flood situation in Assam remained extremely critical with many new localities coming under the impact. Around 31 lakh people have been impacted, and 1.56 lakh of them have taken shelter in 514 relief camps across the state