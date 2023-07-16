The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for the districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, and Haridwar. IMD further predicted the weather conditions in these areas are expected to be severe. As reported by ANI, “There is a possibility of more rainfall in Uttarakhand on 16-17 July. For today, a red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts. There will be a slight reduction in rainfall on July 18," said Vikram Singh, Director, Meteorological Department, Dehradun. Earlier on Saturday, the Yamunotri Highway number 123 was blocked on Saturday due to falling debris near Chami village in Pauri Tehsil of Garhwal District in Uttarakhand as the monsoon fury continued over the northwestern Himalayan region, officials said. Meanwhile, IMD issued an'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand and Odisha today. Devendra Patwal, the District Disaster Management">Disaster Management Officer of Uttarkashi, reported that the Yamunotri Highway 123 has been obstructed due to a substantial accumulation of debris in the vicinity of Chami.

“The flood rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force continues in the flood-affected areas of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Delhi, where torrential rainfall and the release of water from barrages have resulted in unprecedented floods", an official statement said on late Friday evening.

A total of 58 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to states affected by floods to aid in rescue and relief operations, working in collaboration with the respective state administrations. Specifically, there are 16 NDRF teams in Delhi, 11 in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand each, and 10 teams in Punjab and Haryana.

Thus far, the NDRF teams have successfully rescued 1423 individuals from challenging areas and relocated 4404 others to safer locations in Delhi. Furthermore, the NDRF teams are actively engaged in ongoing rescue and evacuation efforts in flood-prone regions of various other states as well, according to officials.

(With inputs from ANI)