IMD further predicted the weather conditions in these areas are expected to be severe. As reported by ANI, “There is a possibility of more rainfall in Uttarakhand on 16-17 July. For today, a red alert has been issued in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts. There will be a slight reduction in rainfall on July 18," said Vikram Singh, Director, Meteorological Department, Dehradun.