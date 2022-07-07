Mumbai local train update: Train services delayed as heavy rains lash Mumbai

According to an official of the Central Railway zone, the suburban train services in Mumbai were affected after a portion of the wall collapsed and fell on the railway tracks due to the heavy rainfall
The local train services in Mumbai got delayed today during office hours as the financial capital continues to receive heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day today. According to an official of the Central Railway zone, the suburban train services in Mumbai were affected after a portion of the wall collapsed and fell on the railway tracks due to the heavy rainfall.
A small portion of a wall collapsed between Masjid and Sandhurst Road stations in south Mumbai on the down (north-bound) track of the Harbour Line.
The suburban services were delayed by a few minutes, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, he said. The Western Railway said its "train services were running normal", but some passengers complained of trains on the route running late by a few minutes and overcrowding in coaches.
The Central railway informed that the trains on all corridors are running, However, some main and harbour line trains are running late.
Mumbai and several other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. Mumbaikars continued to face hardship due to flooding on roads which slowed down vehicular traffic and affected normal life.
Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra.
Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10th July. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on Red alert till July 9 and on Orange alert on July 10. Palghar is on Red alert on July 8.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in Palghar on Friday," Regional Meteorological Centre said.
The IMD had also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra for the next five days. Ratnagiri and Raigad are on red alert.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.
