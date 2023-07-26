Monsoon Fury: Very heavy to extremely heavy rain alert issued in these southern states. Check full forecast here2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST
IMD issues heavy to extremely heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Citizens advised to take precautions.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued very heavy to extremely heavy rains alert in the South Indian States namely Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×