The Indian Meteorological Department has issued very heavy to extremely heavy rains alert in the South Indian States namely Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Telangana from 25-27 July and has predicted heavy rainfall in the state. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours forecasted from 25th to 27th July. The weather department in its forecast has also said localised flooding is expected due to heavy rains. It has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and have also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures. Due to rains, Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy has declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state on 26-27 July.

In Karnataka, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm is expected in Coastal Karnataka today i.e. on 26 July. Moreover, Interior Karnataka is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 25th, 26th, with continued very heavy rains in South Interior Karnataka on 27th July. Authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions after heavy rainfall battered the southern state, causing deaths and house collapse. monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, water from the Cauvery River reached in some low-lying areas of Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents, officials said on Tuesday, ANI reported.

In Kerala, the weather office has predicted thundershowers at most places till July 26.

Moreover, isolated extremely heavy rainfall have been predicted over over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 25 and 26 July; over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on 26th and over Rayalaseema on 26th July, 2023.

Apart from this, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe during 25th27th; over Telangana during 25th-28th and over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

Check full IMD weather forecast here

For tomorrow i.e. 27 July, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka.

Many places are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. The are Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region.

(With inputs from agencies)