In Karnataka, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm is expected in Coastal Karnataka today i.e. on 26 July. Moreover, Interior Karnataka is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 25th, 26th, with continued very heavy rains in South Interior Karnataka on 27th July. Authorities have declared a holiday for Wednesday in all schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions after heavy rainfall battered the southern state, causing deaths and house collapse. monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Karnataka, water from the Cauvery River reached in some low-lying areas of Kodagu district and caused alarm among the residents, officials said on Tuesday, ANI reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}