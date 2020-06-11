Maharashtra has seen the arrival of Monsoon for 2020 according to KS Hosalikar, deputy director general Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai.

The agency had last predicted that monsoon will come to the state on 11 June and that prediction has no come true. The normal arrival of the monsoon is usually 10 June but this year it has been delayed by a day.

According to IMD conditions remain favorable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon in the state in the next two days and it could move to central Arabian Sea, Goa and other parts of Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Marathwada and in other parts of the state in the next 4-5 days.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in India when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic with more 94,000 cases as on Wednesday. The state has also seen most casualties with 3,400 deaths.

Mumbai is also recovering the cyclone Nisarga and while the damage was not it was initially anticipated it did affect lives of people in the state.

