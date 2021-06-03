New Delhi: The Southwest Monsoon made an onset over Kerala today after a delay of two days, marking the start of the four-month rainy season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “The Southwest Monsoon has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala," said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra, PTI reported.

The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

Earlier, the Met department had said that the southwest monsoon is likely to be normal in the north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in the east and northeast India,

The southwest monsoon is one of the primary drivers of the country's economy, which is largely based on agriculture and its allied activities. Large parts of the country rely on the four-month rainfall season for agriculture and also for filling reservoirs.

What influences the Indian Monsoon

El Nino, La Nina, positive and negative IOD are believed to have an influence over the Indian monsoon.

El Nino and La Nina are associated with the heating and cooling of the equatorial Pacific Ocean respectively. Negative and positive IOD are also linked to the heating and cooling of the Indian Ocean waters respectively.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.