Monsoon hits Kerala, several parts receive heavy rains, red alert in Kozhikode

While Vatakara received heavy rain, Quilandy, also in the district, received nine cm of rain. Yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) has been issued for Monday in 10districts and for seven districts on Tuesday, the bulletin said. Though Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rains in the morning, by noon itwas bright and shiny. Kerala has been receiving heavy rains since the last few days as part of pre-summer showers and shutters of a few dams were opened.