Monsoon in Delhi, Punjab, other northern states to be delayed by 5-10 days: IMD

The atmospheric conditions are not favourable for monsoon in several parts of north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The weather department said that cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance. It said, such conditions were not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

"Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi," IMD Director General M Mohapatra said.

The weather department said the monsoon might advance slowly in some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

Besides, the national capital will also have to wait for at least 10 more days for monsoon rainfall, as per the IMD's projections.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system might reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday.

