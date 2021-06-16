Monsoon in Delhi, Punjab, other northern states to be delayed by 5-10 days: IMD

1 min read.Updated: 16 Jun 2021, 04:38 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )
IMD said atmospheric conditions were not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi
The weather department said the monsoon might advance slowly in some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days
The atmospheric conditions are not favourable for monsoon in several parts of north India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
The weather department said that cyclonic circulation lies over east Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood and there is also a western disturbance. It said, such conditions were not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.