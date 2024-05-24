When will monsoon rains arrive in Mumbai? IMD says…
According to media reports, the monsoon in Mumbai is likely to arrive around June 10. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet to announce the exact date of monsoon arrival in India.
The entry of the southwest monsoon in Kerala on May 31 will likely ensure a timely onset of the rainy season in Mumbai. The monsoon rains will begin in the metro city from June 10, reported Indian Express citing an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official.