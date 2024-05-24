When will monsoon rains arrive in Mumbai? IMD says…

The entry of the southwest monsoon in Kerala on May 31 will likely ensure a timely onset of the rainy season in Mumbai. The monsoon rains will begin in the metro city from June 10, reported Indian Express citing an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

After increased rainfall activity in Kerala in the last two weeks of May, monsoon will likely enter the state on May 31 (with an error of four days).

“Rainfall activity over Kerala likely to increase towards the end of week 1 and beginning of week 2 leading to likely onset of Monsoon over Kerala around May 31 with ±4 days. Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over east & northeast India, near normal over central & south Peninsular India and below normal over northwest India," said IMD in its weather bulletin on Thursday.

When will the monsoon enter Mumbai?

So far, no official statement related to the monsoon's entry in Mumbai has been released. However, the near-normal monsoon onset in Kerala and the absence of anticipated cyclones over the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal are creating a favourable situation for a timely beginning of monsoon showers in Mumbai. Monsoon has entered Andaman and is expected to reach Mumbai between June 10 and 11, according to the IE.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!