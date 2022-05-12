Monsoon likely to arrive earlier than expected, check details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the Southwest Monsoon is likely to arrive in the country earlier than expected, with Andaman and Nicobar Islands may receive the first showers of the season on May 15
Normally, the Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala on June 1. However, this year it is expected to arrive one week earlier.
The extended range forecasts have consistently suggested a favourable conditions for early monsoon onset over Kerala and its northward movement, the weather department said.
The IMD said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.
The islands are very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfalls over the reason from 14 to 16 May of this month. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph was very likely over South Andaman Sea on May 15 and May 16, the IMD added.
The weather department further said fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are very likely over Kerala-Mahe and Lakshadweep with isolated heavy falls over Kerala-Mahe during the next 5 days.
