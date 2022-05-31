Monsoon likely to arrive early in these states. Check weather forecast here

Meanwhile, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kannur, Palakkad and adjoining areas. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south & Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days.