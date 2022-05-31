Monsoon likely to arrive early in these states. Check weather forecast here

Monsoon likely to arrive early in these states. Check weather forecast here2 min read . 08:52 AM IST
- The Meteorological Centre Hyderabad on Monday reported that Telangana is likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days
After monsoon knocked in early for Kerala, the meteorological department has forecast the possibility of early arrival of monsoon in Karnataka and Telangana.
While the possibilities of the monsoon entering the south interior and coastal regions of Karnataka has been shown to be June 2, the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad on Monday reported that Telangana is likely to experience isolated rainfall in the next five days.
Meteorological Centre Hyderabad scientist Sravani stated that the monsoon is expected to reach Telangana on June 5. "Monsoon expected in Telangana on June 5. Isolated rainfall will be there in the entire Telangana for next five days. No synoptic situation in the entire Telangana state. Mainly low-level strong Westerlies prevail over the state," Sravani stated.
Sravani added, "Rise in the temperature in the morning and thunderstorms and thundershowers will be there in the evenings. Monsoon will progress on 5th or 6th June in Telangana. Till then the temperature will be between 32 to 40 degrees. Thunderstorms and thundershowers will be there in Hyderabad."
Meanwhile, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Kannur, Palakkad and adjoining areas. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south & Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days.
Additionally, the Southern parts of coastal and South Interior Karnataka, specifically the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Bengaluru, will be the first to welcome the monsoon. The IMD issued a heavy rainfall warning for these districts on June 2, saying they could receive 7-12 cm of rainfall that day. By June 10, the monsoon will set in over the entire state, it added.
(With inputs from agencies)
