Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi today, IMD forecasts rain with thunderstorm and lightning | Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the Southwest monsoon will reach Delhi and the remaining parts of northern India during the next 36 hours.

It also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and Punjab in the given window.

Therefore, the weather agency has forecast heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for these areas on Tuesday, June 24.

Delhi weather forecast The IMD said the national capital will experience a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, with a likelihood of light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds.

The maximum temperatures over Delhi are also likely to remain below normal by up to 1 - 3°C.

The Met Department said Delhi will continue to experience a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain and below-normal temperatures until Friday, June 27.

IMD rain forecast

West India: The weather agency has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Tuesday.

Several parts in the region are also likely to witness very heavy rainfall till June 30.

Northwest India: The IMD said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will witness isolated heavy rainfall from 24 to 30 June.

Light to moderate rainfall has also been predicted at most places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, likely over Northwest India from 24 to 30 June.

East and Central India: The weather agency has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh from 24 to 28 June, while the forecast for West Bengal is until June 27.

Madhya Pradesh will likely receive very heavy rainfall on June 28 and 29.

Northeast India: Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for most places in Northeastern India, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next 7 days.

The region is also likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in this period.

South Peninsular India: The IMD forecasted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu till June 28.