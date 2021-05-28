OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Monsoon likely to arrive on May 31; IMD predicts normal rainfall this year

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31," the IMD said, PTI reported.

The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

The Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal witnessed two cyclones - Tauktaeand Yaas - over the two weeks. Several parts of the country have witnessed intense rainfall activity due to these two circulations.


The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year.

