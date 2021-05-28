Monsoon likely to arrive on May 31; IMD predicts normal rainfall this year

Monsoon likely to arrive on May 31; IMD predicts normal rainfall this year1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1
The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on May 31, a day earlier than its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"Conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31," the IMD said, PTI reported.
"Conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala around May 31," the IMD said, PTI reported.
The normal onset date of the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.
The Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal witnessed two cyclones - Tauktaeand Yaas - over the two weeks. Several parts of the country have witnessed intense rainfall activity due to these two circulations.
The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!