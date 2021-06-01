India is likely to receive normal rainfall in the month of June, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

The monsoon is expected to be well distributed, and most parts of the country are expected to receive an average to an above-average amount of monsoon rains in 2021, the weather department said.

"Monsoon likely to be above-normal in central India, normal in north & south India, and below-normal in northeast India," said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) as quoted by PTI.

"Southwest Monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (96 to 104 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA).

"Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus 4 per cent," he said.

Monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3, IMD said on Monday, adding that monsoon presently was passing across Sri Lanka and had been there for two days.

The monsoon season, which begins on June 1, is crucial for summer crops and brings about 70% of India’s annual rainfall. It is critical to the country’s agriculture, which is one of the mainstays of its economy. Nearly half of India’s population depends on a farm-based livelihood.





