Monsoon likely to be normal in north and south, above-normal in central India: IMD2 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- El Nino, La Nina, positive and negative IOD are believed to have an influence over the Indian monsoon.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The MeT department today said that the southwest monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India,
The MeT department today said that the southwest monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India,
Releasing its second long range forecast for southwest monsoon 2021, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said June is likely to witness normal monsoon which is also the sowing season.
Releasing its second long range forecast for southwest monsoon 2021, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said June is likely to witness normal monsoon which is also the sowing season.
He said the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole.
"We are expecting a good monsoon which will help the agriculture sector," Mohapatra said in an online briefing.
"Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four per cent," he said.
Rainfall in the range of 96-104 of the LPA is categorised as normal.
The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm.
According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):
El Nino, La Nina, positive and negative IOD are believed to have an influence over the Indian monsoon.
El Nino and La Nina are associated with the heating and cooling of the equatorial Pacific Ocean respectively. Negative and positive IOD are also linked to the heating and cooling of the Indian Ocean waters respectively.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!