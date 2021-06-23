The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days ahead of schedule
Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8
Delhi is unlikely to receive monsoonal showers till the end of June and the maximum temperature in the city is predicted to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till then, according to the India Meteorological Department.
On Wednesday morning, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.