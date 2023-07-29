Monsoon 2023 has wreaked havoc in multiple states with flooding situations in many states taking a toll on lives and properties. But, the situation is expected to improve as according to SkymetWeather the monsoon is likely to enter a weak phase in August and the El Nino phenomena may also cast its shadow. The website tracking weather is expecting a weak phase of monsoon to start from 4 August.

El Nino turning stronger

El Nino refers to a natural climate phenomenon characterized by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

The report by SkymetWeather explains over the past four weeks, the temperatures on the surface of the ocean around the equator have been higher than usual. This is particularly true in the central and eastern parts of the Pacific Ocean. Near Ecuador and Peru, the sea surface temperatures have been increasing rapidly.

It adds that during July 2023, the El Nino conditions were weak in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific, but are now getting comparatively stronger and are being classified as weak-to-moderate El Nino.

Monsoon 2023: Havoc in many states

Intense rains lashed several parts of India in the past few weeks with Himachal Pradesh being the worst affected as more than 180 people lost their life in rain-related incidents. Thousands of people were displaced and properties worth crore was destroyed in the floods triggered by heavy rains in the state.

Delhi also witnessed flooding due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River forcing the government to evacuate people from low-lying areas. Mumbai too witnessed intense rainfall throwing the normal life of the commercial capital out of order. The rainfall affected services in many parts of the city with residents facing the burnt due to excessive rains.

With the expected relief in weather conditions, normal life in affected cities is expected to get back on track but the concerns around complications of El Nino still persist.