Monsoon likely to enter weak phase from THIS date as El Nino turns stronger

Monsoon 2023 has wreaked havoc in multiple states with flooding situations in many states taking a toll on lives and properties. But, the situation is expected to improve as according to SkymetWeather the monsoon is likely to enter a weak phase in August and the El Nino phenomena may also cast its shadow. The website tracking weather is expecting a weak phase of monsoon to start from 4 August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}