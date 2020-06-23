Monsoon likely to hit Delhi on Wednesday, says IMD

On Monday morning, The national capital witnessed a spell of rains which kept the mercury in check but left many areas in the city waterlogged.

The meteorological department said rains would continue over the next few days as the monsoon was expected to reach the city on Wednesday.

The rains are a result of a trough running from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal across Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and north coastal Odisha.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded a maximum of 36.7 degrees Celsius. The city received 43.8 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8:30 am.

The weather station at Lodhi Road gauged 44.4 mm precipitation, according to the IMD.

Many areas and key road stretches reported heavy waterlogging and humidity levels in the city shot up to 98 per cent due to the rains.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said "on and off pre-monsoon rains are going to continue in the national capital on Monday and Tuesday. The monsoon will reach the city by Wednesday after covering western Uttar Pradesh."

According to weather experts, earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and the neighbourhood, which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and 20.

"It helped in further advancement of the monsoon, It is expected to cover west Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Uttarakhand by June 22 and 23," Srivastava said. Thereafter, it will make an onset in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab starting Wednesday, he said.

The IMD has predicted 103 per cent (normal) rainfall for Delhi this monsoon season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

