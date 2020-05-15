Home > News > India > Monsoon likely to hit Kerala four days late on June 5: IMD
The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by June 5. (AFP)
The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by June 5. (AFP)

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala four days late on June 5: IMD

1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2020, 12:59 PM IST PTI

  • The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its normal onset date
  • The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country

New Delhi: The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed by four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD said.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Monsoon is the lifeline of millions of farmers in India as large chunks of farmland in the country do not have access to assured irrigation. (Photo: Reuters) (Reuters)

Southwest monsoon to mark onset over Kerala on 5 June: IMD

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

Kerala demands a special package for small scale industries

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout