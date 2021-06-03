OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Monsoon likely to hit Kerala today: IMD

The arrival of monsoon is expected to make an onset over the state of Kerala today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather department informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus five days.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout