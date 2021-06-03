The arrival of monsoon is expected to make an onset over the state of Kerala today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather department informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus five days.

















