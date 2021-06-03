Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Monsoon likely to hit Kerala today: IMD

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala today: IMD

Premium
Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31.
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Staff Writer

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1

The arrival of monsoon is expected to make an onset over the state of Kerala today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather department informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

The arrival of monsoon is expected to make an onset over the state of Kerala today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The weather department informed that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala likely from Thursday as south-westerly winds have strengthened and resulted in an increase in rainfall in the state.

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala. Westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened," it said in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus five days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!