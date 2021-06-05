Subscribe
Home >News >India >Monsoon likely to hit Odisha, parts of West Bengal, other states by June 15: IMD

Monsoon likely to hit Odisha, parts of West Bengal, other states by June 15: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Bihar within the next 10 days
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

  • IMD said, southwest monsoon is likely to reach Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Bihar within the next 10 days
  • IMD also said no heatwave conditions are likely in the country over the next five days.

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Bihar within the next 10 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

An IMD official told PTI, a lull is expected in the rainfall activity on June 7-8.

“But a low pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal by June 11. This will help in the progress of the monsoon and it is likely to advance into Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

The weather board further notified, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of central Arabian Sea, entire coastal Karnataka, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, most parts north interior Karnataka, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, more parts of Tamil Nadu and central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal.

No heatwave condition in next five days

Despite the fact that many states had recorded maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius in the last couple of days, IMD pointed out no heatwave conditions are likely in the country over the next five days.

The IMD said maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded at many places over west Rajasthan and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Banda in east Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

“No heatwave conditions are likely in the country over the next five days," the IMD said.

The monsoon set over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal onset date. Several parts of the country, including north India, are witnessing rainfall activity.

The IMD has also made a forecast of a normal rainfall in June.

(With inputs from agencies)

