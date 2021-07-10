Monsoon is likely to reach Delhi today, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) said on Friday. This will be the most-delayed monsoon in Delhi in the last 15 years, according to officials.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over Delhi; remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh; some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

As a result, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi and nearby regions in the next five to six days.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, monsoon had reached the capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

In 2002, Delhi received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. The city had recorded the most-delayed monsoon arrival on July 26 in 1987, he said.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal.

But then, with conditions remaining unfavourable for its advance, monsoon weakened and entered a “break" phase.

The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

Delhi has received 44.1mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2mm so far – a deficiency of 58 percent, since the monsoon season started on June 1.

Meanwhile, with monsoon just around the corner, 50 teams of the Delhi transport department will be deployed to ensure buses do not enter inundated underpasses and routes of some of them are diverted.

Visuals of buses submerging in underpasses surface during monsoon every year.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that instructions have been given to monitor buses going to areas prone to waterlogging and divert them.

Also the Southwest Monsoon, which has been sluggish for several days, is expected to become active again over Rajasthan from Saturday, a MeT department official said Friday.

The department has forecast good rainfall in the coming days in various parts of the state.

According to the department, Monsoon winds have started setting in some parts of the state from Friday itself.

Most places in the state will receive rainfall Saturday when Monsoon is likely to advance and become active in some parts of Kota, Jaipur Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer divisions.

*With inputs from agencies

