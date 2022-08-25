Monsoon likely to withdraw from 1st week of Sept: IMD

Conditions are likely to become favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the week beginning September 1
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that Southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, which about two weeks earlier than the normal date. As per the weather office, the normal date for withdrawal of the monsoon is 17 September, but it is directly dependent dynamic nature of the weather systems.
IMD said in the extended range forecast released on Thursday, "Conditions are likely to become favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the week beginning September 1."
Monsoon rains have been 9% above normal for the country as a whole, but states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Manipur have reported deficit rainfall of over 40 per cent of the long period average, leaving the farmers in a lurch.
Uttar Pradesh and Manipur have reported 44 per cent deficit rains than the long period average, followed by Bihar (41 per cent each), Delhi (28 per cent), Tripura and Jharkhand (26 per cent each).
As of August 18, farmers had sown rice on 343.7 lakh hectares, which was 30.92 lakh hectares above last year and 53.36 lakh hectares below the normal sowing for the period under review.
The less coverage for area sown to rice has been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, regions considered the rice bowl of the country.
