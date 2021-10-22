Nalgonda, Bagalkote, Vengurla, Lat. 16.0°N/Long. 65.0°E and Lat. 16.0°N/Long. 60.0°E. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Northeast India; entire north Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of West Bengal; some parts of Central Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Andhra Pradesh; some more parts of Telangana; entire Goa; some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Central Arabian Sea around 23rd October.

