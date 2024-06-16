Monsoon and heatwave alert: Southwest Monsoon may advance into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the IMD issued a heatwave alert in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, June 16.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Southwest Monsoon may advance into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during the next 4-5 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department further issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, June 16. Meanwhile, an orange alert, predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, was issued in parts of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

Here's what weather will be like in your state: Severe heatwave alerts Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to persist in several parts of Uttar Pradesh during June 15 and June 18. Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Kanpur Dehat, Mathura and Agra are some of the districts on heatwave-related red alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, will also witness severe heatwave conditions between June 15 and 17.

Delhi is on orange alert from June 16 to June 18, with the IMD predicting "Mainly clear sky. Heat wave to severe heatwave conditions. Strong surface winds (speed 30-40 kmph) occasionally in gusty during the day" in the national capital on June 16 and June 17. It forecasts a "partly cloudy sky" along with heatwave conditions on June 18.

Heatwave is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Bihar and Jharkhand on June 16. Isolated to some pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, north Rajasthan may witness heatwave conditions between June 15 and 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heatwaves may also persist in Northeast Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand on June 15 and 16.

Parts of North India may get relief from heatwaves after June 18.

2. Monsoon and rainfalll alerts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls are "very likely" to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next three-four days, the IMD said.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 7 days.

As per the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall may also hits parts of Meghalaya between June 15 and June 19; and Assam between June 17 and June 19.

Kerala and Telangana may see some rainfall on Sunday, June 16.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on June 18 and June 19. Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha may also witness "scattered light to moderate rainfall" in the next four days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The intensity is "likely to increase thereafter" the IMD said.

