India may witness a double-disease burden amid the covid-19 outbreak as the monsoon may trigger a surge in vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, which will further strain the healthcare system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his meeting with chief ministers through videoconferencing on Sunday voiced his concerns. “With the onset of the monsoon, there will be a proliferation of non-covid-19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems."

Activities such as distribution of insecticide-treated nets could be postponed till after the lockdown, and the use of long-lasting insecticidal nets provided in high malaria endemic areas should be promoted, as India is under a lockdown to contain covid-19, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told states.

However, fogging with vehicle-mounted machines can be undertaken if any rise in dengue is expected, he added.

“Managing vector-borne diseases will be a challenging task with the onset of the monsoon this time as during the lockdown, there is likelihood of more people staying at home coupled with increasing temperature and humidity, which are likely to increase the incidence of these seasonal diseases."

Share Via