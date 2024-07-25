Monsoon mayhem: From Mumbai to Gujarat, rainfall creates havoc in India | Watch videos

The monsoon has created havoc across India, with Mumbai submerging in rainwater, waterlogged Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, overflowing Auranga river in Gujarat, and flash flood in Himachal Pradesh.

Published25 Jul 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Monsoon mayhem: From Mumbai to Gujarat, rainfall creates havoc in India.
Monsoon mayhem: From Mumbai to Gujarat, rainfall creates havoc in India.

The monsoon has created havoc across India, with Mumbai submerging in rainwater, waterlogged Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, overflowing Auranga river in Gujarat, and flash flood in Himachal Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Maharashtra, and an orange alert for heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Goa.

Evacuation operation underway in Gujarat's Valsad

In Gujarat, residents of Kashmir Nagar were evacuated to safer places this morning after water from overflowing Auranga River entered the low-lying areas here. “There was heavy rainfall in Valsad and Dharampur, so the water level has risen. Around 150 residents of Kashmir Nagar have been evacuated. Another area which gets affected is Bandar Road,” said Valsad Municipal Corporation official, Dashrath Singh Gohil.

Severe waterlogging in UP's Moradabad

In Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad, located in Bholanath Colony, reels under severe waterlogging following rains. Residents are using a boat to navigate through waterlogged streets.

Heavy rainfall creates havoc in Mumbai

In Mumbai, schools and other educational institutions have been closed due to heavy rainfall across the city. BMC said that Tansa Lake, one lake supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing at around 4:16 PM today. Three gates of the Tansa Dam have been opened, releasing water at a rate of 3,315 cusecs. The full storage capacity of Tansa Lake is 14,508 crore litres. Mithi River is also closing the danger mark now.

Four dead in Pune due to heavy rainfall

Pune is currently experiencing heavy rains with severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas.

Himachal Pradesh on ‘yellow alert’ for rainfall

The local Met office on Wednesday issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for the next four days till July 28. It cautioned about damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses in the state due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

A total of 49 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, which has suffered losses of approximately 389 crore, since the onset of monsoon on June 27, the emergency operation centre said.

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 01:12 PM IST
