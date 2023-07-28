Monsoon Mayhem: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana submerged in heavy rainfall | 5 videos from waterlogged areas1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Monsoon rain wreaks havoc in India, causing floods and waterlogging in various states. Several deaths reported in Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Monsoon rain has created havoc across India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in various states including Gujarat, Telangana, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, etc.
2) In Maharashtra, waterlogging is witnessed in several parts of Wadala due to continuous heavy rainfall.
3) Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in several parts of Thane in Maharashtra.
4) Commuters face inconvenience as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra's Nanded.
5) IAF helicopters were pressed into service to rescue six people who were stranded atop a JCB in a flood-hit village in Warangal, Telangana.