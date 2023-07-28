Monsoon rain has created havoc across India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in various states including Gujarat, Telangana, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, etc.

Heavy rainfall has even caused a flood-like situation in Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The weather office has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and has also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures.

In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall in Nanded resulted in a flood-like situation in some parts, leading to the death of two persons and the shifting of 60-70 families to safety, officials said, adding that rainwater entered homes in some villages.

On the other hand, a total of 38 people have lost their lives in Karnataka so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River again flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 meters on Thursday, though it started receding slowly in the evening, according to the Central Water Commission.

A look at five videos from waterlogged areas across India

1) Severe water-logging situation was witnessed in Gujarat's Navsari following incessant rainfall from last night. District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has ordered a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.